Intel plant is among the biggest development projects in Ohio's history. What will it mean for the state?

Ohio is set to see one of the biggest private development deals in its history after Intel announced it will spend billions over the next three years to build a cutting-edge semiconductor plant in Licking County.

Elected officials laud the coming development as a huge win for the Buckeye State. But what will this plant do, why is it so important, and what impact will it have on Ohio's economy? And what did the state offer Intel to make the deal happen?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss those questions are University of Cincinnati Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Ranga Vemuri; University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Applied Science professor Rashmi Jha; University of Cincinnati Associate Professor of Economics Michael Jones; and Columbus Dispatch Business Reporter Mark Williams.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: