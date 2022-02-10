The Playhouse unveils its new season and new theater

The Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park is launching its new season, which includes the first performances in the new state-of-the-art Rouse Theatre.

The 2022-23 season will feature eight shows, and the Rouse Theatre will open in March with a new production of the musical A Chorus Line.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the new season is Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Producing Artistic Director Blake Robison.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

