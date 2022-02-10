© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

The Playhouse unveils its new season and new theater

Published February 10, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST
Vanessa Severo in the Portland Center Stage 2021 production of Frida...A Self Portrait.
Photo by Owen Carey
/
Vanessa Severo in the Portland Center Stage 2021 production of Frida...A Self Portrait.

The Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park is launching its new season, which includes the first performances in the new state-of-the-art Rouse Theatre.

The 2022-23 season will feature eight shows, and the Rouse Theatre will open in March with a new production of the musical A Chorus Line.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the new season is Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Producing Artistic Director Blake Robison.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionPlayhouse in the Park
Stay Connected