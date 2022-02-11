Bengals battle the Rams, Ohio's district maps in limbo and more top stories

The Bengals left Cincinnati on Tuesday for Los Angeles and their first Super Bowl since 1988. We're covering the preparations for Super Bowl LVI with live coverage from L.A. with pregame, halftime and postgame host of the Bengals Radio Network Wayne Box Miller.

After suffering devastating loss in his family, a local grandfather has a newfound joy for the Bengals. Now strangers are making his dream come true. USA Today Network regional reporter Keith Sharon has more on the campaign to send him to the Super Bowl. Plus, we talk to Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter Dan Horn about his totally unscientific study of which fans are best.

With Ohio's district maps in limbo and early voting looming, Senate President Matt Huffman has a proposal: split the primary. Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Reporter and Producer Andy Chow has the latest on the maps.

Cincinnati City Council is considering a change to density regulations. It would allow developers to build apartment projects twice as dense than what is allowed now. It could result in more affordable housing being built in the region. Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich has the controversial vote facing council.

