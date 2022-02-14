A University of Cincinnati study delves into the effectiveness of police de-escalation training

Police use of force has become one of America's biggest issues after the high-profile deaths of unarmed people at the hands of law enforcement. In response, one of the ways many departments have tried to prevent deaths during law enforcement encounters is through de-escalation training for officers.

The theory is that this training can help officers keep situations from becoming violent. But do these training programs work? Researchers at the University of Cincinnati worked with the Louisville Police Department to measure the effectiveness of one popular de-escalation training program. The results, they say, are promising.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss that research are International Association of Chiefs of Police/University of Cincinnati Center for Police Research and Policy Director Dr. Robin Engel; University of Cincinnati Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Dr. Nick Corsaro; and Louisville Police Sergeant Justin Witt.

