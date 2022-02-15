Education Policy Pitch Night lets everyday experts make a pitch to improve education

Enhancing teacher diversity in Cincinnati Public Schools. Rethinking the district's dress code policy. These are some of the ideas put forth in the first-ever Education Policy Pitch Night hosted by School Board School and Co-hear. The event was an opportunity for everyday experts to bring forward their ideas to improve education in CPS.

From seven pitches presented, a CPS panel and the audience chose the pitches they want to see championed.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss those pitches are School Board School Founder and Executive Director Elisa Hoffman; Cincinnati Public Schools Board Vice President Carolyn Jones; and presenters Eunique Avery, Marché Gendrew, Jackie Wilson and Jordan Dean.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

