Too many Black moms are dying in Ohio. State lawmakers want to change that

Black women in Ohio are nearly three times more likely to die of a pregnancy-related condition than white women, according to an Ohio Department of Health study released in late 2019.

The Ohio Black Maternal Health Caucus aims to shed light on that disparity through a monthly virtual discussion series.

The first event will take place later this month when the Ohio Black Maternal Health Caucus partners with Cradle Cincinnati’s Queens Village to discuss “Racism as a Public Health Crisis” and legislative achievements from 2021.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Ohio State Rep. Catherine Ingram, a newly appointed co-chair of the Ohio Black Maternal Health Caucus; Cradle Cincinnati Community Strategies Director Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith; and Cincinnati mom Nikita Anderson.

