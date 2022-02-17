250 voices will join in song to pay tribute to composer with ties to Greater Cincinnati

Eight choirs from across Southwest Ohio will come together on Feb. 26 to celebrate and honor Dr. Ysaye Maria Barnwell, a composer, arranger and singer whose choral works are known for crossing continents, cultures, faiths and languages.

Barnwell has been commissioned by MUSE, Cincinnati’s Women’s Choir and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Groundbreaking Choir, and has conducted workshops with MUSE, the Martin Luther King Chorale and prison choirs across the state of Ohio.

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will host the concert at The House of Joy Christian Ministries, which will include six conductors and a total of 250 voices. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved online.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Wilmington College Professor Emerita of Music Catherine Roma, a long-time collaborator of Barnwell’s.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

