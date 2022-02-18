Ohio redistricting saga, new code of conduct for Cincinnati council, plus more top stories

New legislative maps come due after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the previous maps and sent the Ohio Redistricting Commission back to the drawing board. The commission met Thursday to discuss — so what's the latest?

Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporters Jo Ingles and Andy Chow are following the redistricting saga, and USA Today Network Ohio Bureau reporter Anna Staver explains how redistricting could change the way Ohio educates public school children.

In Kentucky, a positive COVID-19 antibody test may be as good as being vaccinated, according to a new bill. Kentucky Public Radio managing editor Ryland Barton is following the legislation coming out of Frankfort this week.

Cincinnati has a new interim police chief and she's the first woman to lead CPD. And after the arrests of three Cincinnati City Council members on federal corruption charges the mayor and City Council now have for the first time a code of conduct they must abide by. WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello is following the latest out of City Hall.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

