12-week boot camp trains people for new jobs and helps close the local tech gap

A 12-week boot camp is closing the local technology gap by training people who were previously under-employed or stuck in hourly jobs with no opportunity for long-term growth, for new opportunities.

The Kable Academy launched in 2020 in response to the region’s need for more information technology training. Students going through the program do not have loans; instead the academy delays tuition payments until after a graduate has a job.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Kable Academy are The Kable Group Partner Josh Guttman; Solution Agency Partner Tom Hobson; and Solution Agency web developer Courtney Crawford.

The Kable Academy is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: