On the heels of Surgeon General's warning, local summit focuses on youth mental health

In December, the U.S. Surgeon General sounded the alarm about the devastating mental health effects the pandemic has caused in young people. His report found that depression and anxiety doubled during the pandemic, with 25% of youths experiencing depressive symptoms and 20% experiencing anxiety symptoms.

“Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real, and they are widespread. But most importantly, they are treatable, and often preventable,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy wrote.

Prevention was part of the focus of a recent summit put on by Beech Acres Parenting Center sparked by the Surgeon General's warning. Beech Acres Parenting Center combined efforts with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center; the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Center for Integrative Health and Wellness; and the city of Cincinnati to bring leaders together to discuss youth mental health. The Greater Cincinnati Youth Mental Wellness Summit provided school superintendents and school principals with resources and tips to support their teachers and staff, ultimately promoting the wellbeing of adults and children.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the summit are Beech Acres Parenting Center President and CEO Laura Mitchell; Beech Acres Parenting Center Character Effects Director Jaimi Cabrera; and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Director Michael Sorter, MD.

