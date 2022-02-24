The U.S. warns a full-scale invasion of Ukraine may be imminent; plus more to discuss with the Political Junkie

U.S. intelligence now shows that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. Ukraine has announced plans to declare a state of emergency across the country. This comes as the U.S. hits Russia's financial institutions with a round of sanctions — but does it go far enough? Some experts describe these sanctions as incremental and unlikely to change Putin's actions in the short term.

Meantime, as March approaches, President Biden's first State of the Union address draws near. What tone does the president need to set as he prepares to address a nation recovering from a pandemic and struggling with inflation concerns?

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a full hour of politics are Political Junkie Ken Rudin; University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs Associate Professor Educator Ivan Dinev Ivanov, Ph.D.; and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson.

