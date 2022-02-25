Attacks begin on Cincinnati's sister city of Kharkiv, plus more top stories

Explosions are reported in Kharkiv as Russia attacks Ukraine. Cincinnati Enquirer breaking news reporter Cameron Knight has dispatches from people on the ground in Cincinnati's sister city of Kharkiv who woke to the sounds of explosions.

Is it cheaper to own or rent in greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky? An Enquirer analysis compares mortgage on median-priced homes to the median asking rent across zip codes. Cincinnati Enquirer commercial real estate reporter Randy Tucker has the answers.

The city of Cincinnati is facing hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance costs. WCPO I-Team reporter Paula Christian and multimedia journalist Mariel Carbone report on the potentially dangerous state of many of our city buildings.

A new interactive website and app are bringing Black history to life. Cincinnati Sites and Stories was launched by the Cincinnati Preservation Association and it serves as and online portal with a collection of African American historical sites. WCPO reporter Monique John has more on the people, places and events featured.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: