A lawsuit says Ohio's EdChoice program undermines public education. Supporters say it provides valuable opportunities

Public education advocates have mounted a legal challenge to Ohio’s EdChoice voucher program, which allows students to take funding from public schools to attend private institutions.

More than 100 public school districts across the state have joined that lawsuit. According to the suit, more than $2 billion in public money has gone to private schools in Ohio due to EdChoice.

Challengers say that Ohio's voucher program creates two separate school systems and is therefore unconstitutional. But supporters say the voucher program provides valuable opportunities for vulnerable students.

Columbus School Board Member and former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Eric Brown joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his support of the lawsuit. Buckeye Institute Research Fellow Greg Lawson discusses his organization's support for EdChoice in a separate segment.

