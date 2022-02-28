© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
The D.A.D. Initiative provides role models for teens

Published February 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
A local non-profit is providing Black male role models to teens. “D.A.D.” stands for "Directing Adolescent Development." The mission is to give young men, ages 11 and up, positive male role models and mentors.

Tyran Stallings launched the D.A.D. Initiative after teaching middle school science. He said he grew frustrated with the limitations of the classroom.

The program operates on a "collaborative mentoring" approach rather than one-on-one mentoring. The group meets for monthly brunches where students gather with their mentors and take part in activities designed to make them successful.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the D.A.D. Initiative is director Tyran Stallings.

