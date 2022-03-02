Sentinel Police Association president talks the future of the organization and racial equity in policing

Late last year, Cincinnati Police Captain Danita Pettis was sworn in as the 12th president of the Sentinel Police Association.

The group, created in 1968 to address complaints about prejudice and mistreatment of minorities within CPD, is 215 members strong. The Sentinels describe themselves as a watchdog group — making sure that racial inequities and other bad behavior within the department are addressed.

Pettis, who has served more than 20 years with CPD, comes to the role at a key time for policing in America and at a pivotal moment for CPD. Calls for police reform continue nationally after years of high-profile deaths of unarmed minorities at the hands of officers across the country. Closer to home, the city of Cincinnati is searching for a replacement for CPD Chief Eliot Isaac, who retired last month.

Capt. Pettis joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss those challenges, her long experience in policing and what she sees in the future of the Sentinel Police Association.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: