Local childcare centers are facing a crisis

Nationwide and locally, childcare centers are facing a crisis in the industry. The pandemic is leading to a large number of staff absences, forcing childcare centers to reduce the number of children who attend, or canceling class altogether. Meanwhile there's a nationwide staffing shortage as childcare centers struggle to hire new employees. The ripple effect is causing parents to call off work because they can't find reliable childcare.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the challenges childcare centers are facing and efforts to try and alleviate this crisis are 4C for Children President and CEO Vanessa Freytag; and Little Treehouse of Knowledge owner and operator Gina Pool.

