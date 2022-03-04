Cincinnati police change pursuit policy, MLB cancels the start of the season and more top stories

Amid a federal lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati and three Cincinnati police officers for a deadly police chase, CPD is changing its pursuit policy. The new policy limits chases only to violent felony suspects. Cincinnati Enquirer breaking news reporter Cameron Knight examines the changes and the growing awareness of the dangers of pursuits.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspends the law license of former Cincinnati City Councilmember Jeff Pastor's attorney Ben Dusing. This comes after Dusing's Kentucky license was suspended last week. Dusing faces allegations that he threatened two Northern Kentucky attorneys and used amphetamines during a federal criminal trial in New York. Cincinnati Enquirer Northern Kentucky reporter Rachel Berry has more on the Ohio suspension and LINK NKY managing editor Meghan Goth has more on what Dusing is saying about the psychological evaluation that has been ordered on him.

Ohio's public radio stations have joined to start The Ohio Newsroom, the largest daily statewide radio and digital news service in the Buckeye state. The Ohio Newsroom will provide daily statewide radio and digital news. Ohio Public Media Services General Manager Wendy Turner has more on the partnership.

The MLB cancels the start of the season as it fails to reach a collective bargaining agreement with the Players Association. Fox Sports Radio host Andy Furman explains what it means for Reds fans as the team may start its first game in Atlanta.

Cincinnati Public Schools names Iranetta Wright as the next superintendent of the district. Wright has been the deputy superintendent of schools for Detroit Public Schools Community District. WVXU education reporter Cory Sharber has details on the selection process and what she will face in her new role.

Kentucky and Ohio governors Andy Beshear and Mike DeWine are asking for up to $2 billion in federal funding for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. The money is part of the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill, which allocates $39 billion for bridge projects throughout the country. WVXU reporter Jolene Almendarez has more on the plans for a new bridge.

