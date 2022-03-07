With battles in Ukraine raging, how should you talk to your kids about war?

The ongoing war in Ukraine has sparked nonstop headlines across TV, radio and the internet. And then there are the photos and videos of armed soldiers, smoldering buildings and worse.

All are likely to prompt the young people in your life to ask difficult questions. But how can you explain war — a horrific and often nonsensical reality — to them?

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Courtney Cinko joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about how to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine with children.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

