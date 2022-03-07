The Free Fridge Project is nourishing the community

Refrigerators are popping up outdoors around town. They're part of an effort to nourish the community through mutual aid by offering solutions to food scarcity and food waste.

The Free Fridge Project is a Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky initiative. Right now there are two fridges — one located at 2936 Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati and one located at 909 Scott Street in Covington. The refrigerators are painted by local artists. Neighbors can donate food as well as take what they need any time.

Organizers say they hope to expand the project soon with new locations in Over-the-Rhine and Walnut Hills.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss The Free Fridge Project are Fridge Etc. Project Manager Jordan Tuss and Covunity Fridge Co-founder Missy Spears.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: