Is your furry friend different since you went back to work? Experts answer your questions

More and more of us are going back to work after months of working from home, but we may be leaving someone behind. Our pets have grown accustomed to having us around. How do we help them adjust to a new routine and address any behavioral issues that might arise?

Today on Cincinnati Edition we answer your questions with a panel of experts. Joining the program is renowned cat behavior and wellness expert Jackson Galaxy; Plum Street Pet Clinic founder and veterinarian and host of Our Best Friends on WMKV 89.3 Dr. Bob Biederman; and Dog-Abilities owner and trainer Dae Grodin.

