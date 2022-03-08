The latest on Ukraine from global politics experts

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, with missile strikes and ground fighting grinding on into another week despite multiple promises of a cease-fire to evacuate civilians.

With all that has been going on there, it has been difficult to keep track of all the latest developments and their implications for the people of Ukraine and the global political and economic landscapes.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to answer questions about the invasion — how it started, the current state of Ukraine, and what might come next — are University of Cincinnati Professor and Director of the School of Public and International Affairs Richard Harknett and associate professor at SPIA Brendan Green.

