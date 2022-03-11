Lawsuits against Ohio's congressional map, COVID-19 at two years, plus more top stories

Two groups file lawsuits against Ohio's latest congressional map. The National Redistricting Action Fund accuses Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission of refusing to follow the directions of the Ohio Supreme Court in creating the latest 15-district congressional map. The group wants the Ohio Supreme Court to reject the entire map and postpone the May 3 primary. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau reporter Jessie Balmert; and Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau reporter and producer Andy Chow discuss the next steps.

On the one-year anniversary of a Kroger employee's death, protesters gather in Cincinnati and nationwide. Evan Seyfried died by suicide after allegedly enduring abuse at the Kroger where he worked. Seyfried's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging Seyfried endured months of harassment. WCPO senior reporter Larry Seward has more on the case and the protest.

In 2018, a jury found Doug Evans and his company, Evans Landscaping, guilty of defrauding the city of Cincinnati and the state by taking millions in demolition work that was supposed to go to minority and small business contractors. But as WCPO I-Team reporter Paula Christian finds, this hasn't stopped his company from winning hundreds of thousands of dollars in government-paid jobs.

WVXU is marking two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was on March 3, 2020, that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine barred spectators from attending the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over concerns about the virus. Soon after came Ohio's first confirmed cases and school and business closures followed. WVXU deputy editor and digital editor Jennifer Merritt and WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello take a look at the events that followed, plus the lives lost.

