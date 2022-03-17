Professionals perform with CPS students to premiere award-winning composer's new work

Award-winning composer and pianist Timo Andres and Cincinnati ensemble concert:nova will premiere a new work entitled “Communal Effort” on March 21.

The new work is scored for a small, chamber ensemble and was designed to be performed collaboratively between professional performing artists and young Cincinnati Public School musicians who benefit from the Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the premiere and concert:nova are Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra cellist and producing artistic director of concert:nova Ted Nelson; School for the Creative and Performing Arts 11th grader and Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship student Jordan Shaw; and Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund Co-founder Susan Carlson.

