© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Professionals perform with CPS students to premiere award-winning composer's new work

Published March 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ted Nelson, seated on the far right, is producing artistic director of concert:nova. Nelson is pictured with other members of the ensemble.
Courtesy of concert:nova
/
Ted Nelson, seated on the far right, is producing artistic director of concert:nova.

Award-winning composer and pianist Timo Andres and Cincinnati ensemble concert:nova will premiere a new work entitled “Communal Effort” on March 21.

More information about the performance and tickets are available online.

The new work is scored for a small, chamber ensemble and was designed to be performed collaboratively between professional performing artists and young Cincinnati Public School musicians who benefit from the Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the premiere and concert:nova are Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra cellist and producing artistic director of concert:nova Ted Nelson; School for the Creative and Performing Arts 11th grader and Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship student Jordan Shaw; and Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund Co-founder Susan Carlson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionMusic
Stay Connected