© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

After losing use of his legs, W. Ron Adams traded NBA dreams for a law career. He shares his story

Published March 21, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ron Adams poses for a picture in a courtroom while seated in his wheelchair. He's wearing a white dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and a tie that has stars and stripes like the American flag.
Jerry Stone
/
Ron Adams

In his new memoir, a Northern Kentucky lawyer traces his life as a high school basketball star turned part-time coal miner who lost the use of his legs after an accident in the mines.

The book is called Coal Mine to Courtroom: A Quadriplegic’s Memoir of Relentless Faith, Courage and Eternal Success. It’s written by W. Ron Adams with Fred Anderson.

Adams describes his early years growing up in Western Kentucky with his loving mother and his father, who was an alcoholic. He found success and acceptance on the basketball court, was recruited by colleges and had dreams of playing in the NBA. Although his injury in a coal mine dashed those hopes, he was determined to go to college to better his life and eventually became a lawyer.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the book are lawyer and author W. Ron Adams, and co-author and publicist Fred Anderson.

Adams also is scheduled to discuss the book at Joseph-Beth Booksellers at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionbooksNorthern Kentucky
Stay Connected