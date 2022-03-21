After losing use of his legs, W. Ron Adams traded NBA dreams for a law career. He shares his story

In his new memoir, a Northern Kentucky lawyer traces his life as a high school basketball star turned part-time coal miner who lost the use of his legs after an accident in the mines.

The book is called Coal Mine to Courtroom: A Quadriplegic’s Memoir of Relentless Faith, Courage and Eternal Success. It’s written by W. Ron Adams with Fred Anderson.

Adams describes his early years growing up in Western Kentucky with his loving mother and his father, who was an alcoholic. He found success and acceptance on the basketball court, was recruited by colleges and had dreams of playing in the NBA. Although his injury in a coal mine dashed those hopes, he was determined to go to college to better his life and eventually became a lawyer.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the book are lawyer and author W. Ron Adams, and co-author and publicist Fred Anderson.

Adams also is scheduled to discuss the book at Joseph-Beth Booksellers at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21.

