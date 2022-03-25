A review of Ohio's State of the State, GOP Senate candidate debate and more top stories

In his first State of the State since the pandemic began, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared, "this is our moment." The governor touted funding for police training and called for investment in behavioral health. Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler; and USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau Reporter Anna Staver have more on the reaction to his speech.

Donald Trump was on the minds of the Ohio GOP Senate candidates as they took the stage Monday night. When asked to raise their hands if they believed it was time for Trump and his supporters to move on from the argument that the former president won the 2020 election, only Matt Dolan raised his hand. WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson; and USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporter Haley BeMiller are following the exchange; plus, how gender became a lightning rod issue.

The Cincinnati Museum Center and the Freedom Center have both been closed since last week, after a virus infiltrated some of their systems. Greater Cincinnati Water Works reported an issue with a vendor that immobilized the billing system. While a museum spokesperson says their virus is not a Russian attack and GCWW has not publicly identified the original source of the problem, WVXU Reporter and All Things Considered Host Bill Rinehart finds retaliatory attacks from Russia could target the private sector.

After Cincinnati City Council killed a tax break for a Swensons Drive-in last week, the developer has decided to go ahead with the project in Oakley. The project is a go after council's budget committee approved a land swap. Cincinnati Business Courier Staff Reporter and Columnist Chris Wetterich explains what this could mean for other tax abatement deals before City Council.

