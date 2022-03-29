Before you start your early planting be cautious of frost

Spring is officially here and everything is budding outside. If you're thinking about getting out into your garden it's good to be cautious about early planting, freeze and frost can remain a threat for a number of weeks.

We'll talk about what you can do outside to prepare your lawn and garden for the season with our panel of gardening experts. Joining Cincinnati Edition are Ohio State Extension Agent for Hamilton County Joe Boggs; Brick Gardens Founder Dominique Peebles; and Farm Manager with 80 Acres Farms Joshua Jones.

