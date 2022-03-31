Candidates for Ohio governor and U.S. Senate debate, plus more to discuss with the Political Junkie

The debate stage was busy at Central State University in Wilberforce this week, with a dozen candidates total trying to make their case to voters.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s decision not to run for re-election leaves that seat wide open – with three Democrats and seven Republicans competing in their primaries for a chance to face off.

Plus, Ohio’s two Democratic candidates for governor took aim at Gov. Mike DeWine in hopes of becoming the state’s chief executive.

Joining Cincinnati Edition with analysis of this week's debates plus national news during a full hour of politics is the Political Junkie Ken Rudin; and Miami University Menard Family Center for Democracy Associate Director and Department of Political Science Assistant Professor Anne Whitesell, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

