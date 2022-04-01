Omnibus abortion bill in Kentucky, Opening Day Parade is back, plus more top stories

There were protests in the Kentucky capitol on Tuesday where a sweeping bill with multiple new restrictions on abortion won final passage in the General Assembly. House Bill 3 now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear who could veto it. WFPL Health Reporter Aprile Rickert explains Republican lawmakers can easily override that veto.

Controversial charter school legislation passed the Kentucky House of Representatives last week, now a state lawmaker is facing an ethics complaint after voting for the bill. Courier Journal Education Reporter Olivia Krauth has more on Rep. Kim Banta and how the bill may play into a $1 billion property her husband oversees.

Thieves use a post office key to steal more than $200 thousand from postal mailboxes. As WCPO 9 I-Team Chief Investigative Reporter Craig Cheatham finds complaints about mail theft have increased.

Cincinnati renters are supposed to have eviction protection under a new law, so why won't the county court enforce it? Under the pay-to-stay ordinance renters in are supposed to be safe from a late payment eviction as long as they can pay all past due rent and fees. But the Hamilton County Municipal Court is not enforcing the ordinance. WVXU's Becca Costello spoke with one renter facing eviction.

It hasn't been the same these past two years when the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade took a COVID hiatus but it's back. The parade kicks off Tuesday, April 12 with Barry Larkin as the Grand Marshal. WVXU Reporter and Mid-day Host Ann Thompson has more on the festivities.

