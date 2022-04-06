Nearly 100 days into his term, how is Mayor Aftab Pureval interpreting the city charter?

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has been in office nearly 100 days.

He won the job last November with a message of change and a pledge to bring an outsider’s perspective to City Hall.

So, how is this city government newcomer interpreting the charter that governs the city and its leaders as he looks to hire a new city manager and police chief?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss his first 100 days in office and his views on the charter are Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval; Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman; and Charter Review Task Force Co-chair Michael Morgan.

