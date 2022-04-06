© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

What will sports betting in Ohio mean for those who struggle with problem gambling?

Published April 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Slot machines
Hello I'm Nik
/
Unsplash

Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a sports gambling bill into law, starting a process that will allow Ohioans to place bets on professional, college or esports by the start of 2023.

Supporters of the measure say a tax on net revenue from the betting could generate millions of dollars each year for public and private schools that serve students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

But what will expanded betting mean for the estimated 264,000 Ohio adults and 38,000 adolescents who struggle with problem gambling?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss gambling addiction and resources to treat it are Center for Addiction Treatment Senior Director of Clinical Services Rachel Johnson; and Problem Gambling Network of Ohio Executive Director Derek Longmeier.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiongamblinggambling addictionproblem gambling
Stay Connected