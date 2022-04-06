What will sports betting in Ohio mean for those who struggle with problem gambling?

Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a sports gambling bill into law, starting a process that will allow Ohioans to place bets on professional, college or esports by the start of 2023.

Supporters of the measure say a tax on net revenue from the betting could generate millions of dollars each year for public and private schools that serve students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

But what will expanded betting mean for the estimated 264,000 Ohio adults and 38,000 adolescents who struggle with problem gambling?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss gambling addiction and resources to treat it are Center for Addiction Treatment Senior Director of Clinical Services Rachel Johnson; and Problem Gambling Network of Ohio Executive Director Derek Longmeier.

