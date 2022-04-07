What it will mean if emergency rental assistance ends in September

Through the pandemic the need for rental assistance has been great, and the Cincinnati-Hamilton Community Action Agency has been fielding 500 calls a day for help. President and CEO Mark Lawson says they have around 900 pending applications for assistance.

Now, the first round of emergency rental assistance comes to an end in September. The Community Action Agency hopes the state will give out a round two of funding that could last through to 2024.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the funding and what it means for local families is Cincinnati-Hamilton Community Action Agency President and CEO Mark Lawson; Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati Staff Attorney Zach Frye; and Catherine Scott, who is a resident who received emergency rental assistance.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

