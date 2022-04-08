Ohio's "Don't say gay" bill, rosy optimism about the reds, plus more top stories

Ohio voters will head to the polls May 3rd for the primary as scheduled, but races for the State House and Senate will not be on the ballot after none of the maps for those districts met constitutional standards. Now a Republican lawmaker is pushing to make the Ohio Supreme Court pay the bill for a second primary. Plus, Ohio now has its own version of the so-called "Don't say gay" bill. LGBTQ advocates are rallying against the legislation. Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler; and News Editor Andy Chow have the latest from the capital.

A rally last night outside Hebrew Union College in opposition to a proposal to phase-out the rabbinical program. And now, Ohio's Attorney General "may investigate" the school if the board of governors votes to close the program. WVXU Reporter Jolene Almendarez and WCPO 9 Business Reporter Dan Monk have more on what the community has to say.

The Reds are back on the field and their home opener is next week. WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson and WVXU Media Beat Writer John Kiesewetter share what we might expect from the team and the hoops you may have to jump through to watch the games on TV.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: