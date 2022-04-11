All the excitement of the parade, the home opener and the season

It's spring and the excitement of Reds baseball is in the air. Tuesday is Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds, despite the fact that the owner-imposed lockout's delayed start saw the team start their season on the road. The Reds play their home opener at 4 p.m. April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

The team is beginning a rebuild that many say will leave them out of the playoff picture after trading or shedding several valuable players in the offseason. But is there reason for optimism? WVXU Senior Political Analyst and lifelong Reds fan Howard Wilkinson thinks so. In his recent column, he says he's ready for a fun season.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the home opener and the season ahead are Reds Historians Greg Rhodes; and John Erardi; and Cincinnati Enquirer Reds Reporter Bobby Nightengale.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

