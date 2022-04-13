What can be done about COVID's impact on women in the workforce?

It has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down workplaces. During that time, roughly 1.8 million women left the labor market, according to recent data, bringing women's participation in the workforce to a 30-year low.

That brings up a lot of questions. Will women return to the workplace as the pandemic eases? How, exactly, did the pandemic impact women in the workforce? And how can employers best support women, including women of color, who have remained in or want to return to working when the pandemic eases?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss those questions and more are National Diversity Council CEO Angeles Valenciano and NDC Vice President of Strategy and Research Cecilia Orellana-Rojas.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: