ACLU files suit against new abortion law in Kentucky, plus more top stories

While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed several parts of the biennial budget passed by the General Assembly, he also praised positive aspects of the bill like its investments in infrastructure. Among those investments include local funding for a Covington wet lab and the Brent Spence.

Meantime, this week the Kentucky General Assembly began overriding two dozen vetoes from the governor including a bill severely limiting abortions in the state. This comes as a legal battle is brewing with the ACLU and Planned Parenthood filing suit against the new abortion law. LINK NKY Government and Politics Reporter Mark Payne has the latest news out of Frankfort.

Federal prosecutors reveal for the first time the extent of their case against suspended Cincinnati Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld. He's accused of promising to deliver council votes on development deals in exchange for donations to his political action fund. WCPO 9 I-Team Reporter Paula Christian has what FBI agent interviews with donors who frequently did business at City Hall reveal.

If you want to visit two parks in Terrace Park and Indian Hill you have to be in the know or a resident. They have a members only policy and that could be a problem according to lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union. Cincinnati Enquirer Politics Reporter Scott Wartman paid a visit and examines questions of fairness and equal access that these resident-only parks raise.

Fiona the hippo is getting a sibling. The Cincinnati Zoo made it official, mother Bibi is pregnant. WVXU Reporter and Senior Editor Tana Weingartner has more on why it was such a big surprise.

