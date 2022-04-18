© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Is worker ownership the key to Walnut Hills' grocery gap?

Published April 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
grocery store
Pixabay
/

What do you do when your neighborhood loses its grocery store? One group in Walnut Hills believes a worker-owned market is the answer.

They envision Queen Mother's Market as a place where residents can get fresh produce and other necessities, a task that's been harder since Walnut Hills lost its Kroger location in 2017.

The market boosters hope to join a growing number of Cincinnatians working to start cooperative businesses, including local apparel company Heritage Hill.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about food access in Walnut Hills like Queen Mother's Market, as well as Heritage Hill and other cooperative business efforts, are Queen Mother's Market Cooperative Co-founder Mona Jenkins; Heritage Hill Founder Brandon Hoff; Co-op Cincy Executive Director Kristen Barker; and Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation Food Access Coordinator Gary Dangel.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

