Celebrating Earth Day with local events around Greater Cincinnati

This year marks the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, the birth of the modern environmental movement. In 1970, Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day to raise public awareness about air and water pollution. Today Earth Day is observed by more than a billion people every year and the event has taken on greater urgency as we witness the devastating impacts of climate change.

Here locally there are many Earth Day celebrations to mark the occasion. Friday, April 22 the IBEW Net Zero Training Center is hosting a Solar Town Hall with panelists sharing the latest on solar technologies. On Saturday, April 23 is the Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Festival at Summit Park with 125 exhibitors. Also Saturday is an Earth Day celebration at the Lick Run Greenway with a volunteer cleanup, Lick Run tours and workshops.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Earth Day events in Greater Cincinnati are Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition Chair Chuck Lohre; Green Umbrella Cincinnati 2030 District Director Elizabeth Rojas; and Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati Wastewater Collection Division Assistant Superintendent Larry Falkin.

Plus, what do you do with all of those recyclables that aren’t accepted at the local facilities for processing. What about jeans with so many holes you can’t take them to the Goodwill? And Styrofoam, does anyone recycle that? The answer can be found in one place, the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub. It’s a receiving warehouse for your old computer monitors, batteries and tires. Many items can be taken for free, some for a fee, then they do the sorting and distributing.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to explain how it works are Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub Managing Director and Recycler-in-Chief Colleen McSwiggin; and Board President Erin Fay.