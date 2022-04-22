Barrows Conservation Lecture Series to address wildlife issues and global conservation efforts

This spring, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden brings in naturalists and scientists to address wildlife issues and global conservation efforts. The Barrows Conservation Lecture Series, which first started in 1993, presents its Wildlife Conservation Award to one speaker each year.

The talks continue April 27 with Nilanga Jayasinghe, manager of the Wildlife Conservation team at World Wildlife Fund. Jayasinghe has nearly 20 years of extensive experience in international species conservation and has worked on conservation issues across the board in Asia, Africa and North America.

Then on May 18 is a talk with Dr. Doug Tallamy, professor of agriculture and natural resources in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. Dr. Tallamy says that to create landscapes that enhance local ecosystems rather than degrade them, we must add the native plant communities that sustain food webs, sequester carbon, maintain diverse native bee communities, and manage our watersheds.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

