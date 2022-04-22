J.D. Vance questioned whether Trump is like Hitler, P&G price hike, and more top stories

Just days after Donald Trump endorses J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race, a Facebook message surfaces from 2016 of Vance questioning whether Trump is like Hitler. How the Vance campaign is responding now. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Political Reporter Haley BeMiller has the story.

More than 40 local companies and nonprofits are making new promise to their employees. They’ll commit to close the gender- and race-based pay gap. In Ohio, white women earn 79 cents on the dollar compared to white men; Black women earn just 63 cents; and the largest gap is for Latina women at 60 cents. The Hamilton County Commission on Women and Girls issued a challenge to employers about a year ago. WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello has details on the commitment.

Procter & Gamble has its strongest sales performance in 20 years, but is now planning price hikes. Why is the company is feeling the pressure to raise prices? WCPO 9 Business Reporter Dan Monk has where you’ll see increases.

If you’ve seen lasers on downtown Cincinnati buildings and wondered what it was, it’s not aliens. The lasers being used on buildings and by farmers on their fields have a simpler explanation. WVXU Reporter and Mid-day host Ann Thompson checked it out.

