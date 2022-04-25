Cincinnati ish Festival highlights North African Passover tradition with upcoming del-ish-us event

The ish Festival brings artists and communities together to inspire pride in Jewish identity and heritage.

Launched in 2017, the arts and cultural organization aims to celebrate Jewish cultural traditions, help deepen connections to Jewish history and people, and encourage collaboration across differences.

An event April 30 at Krohn Conservatory will celebrate Mimouna, a North African Passover tradition.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the ish Festival and the upcoming event are ish Executive and Artistic Director Marie Krulewitch-Browne and ish Festival Board Member Rotem Greniman.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

