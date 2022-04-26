© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
New garage for NKY nonprofit will keep cars and lives running for low-income residents

Published April 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
This rendering shows what the new Samaritan Car Care Clinic garage will look like when it's completed in Covington.

For many low-income families, having reliable transportation is the key to self-sufficiency.

Samaritan Car Care Clinic helps families keep their lives running by providing free routine vehicle maintenance, including changing engine oil, replacing air filters, replacing wiper blades and topping off fluids.

After 15 years of borrowing space at a local garage to provide those services, the clinic has broken ground for a garage of its own in Covington’s urban core. Clinic Director Bruce Kintner said he expects the facility to be open by the end of 2022.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the new garage and what it will mean for the services the clinic provides are Samaritan Car Care Clinic Director Bruce Kintner; Brighton Center Family Stability Supervisor Gabby Fletcher; and Brighton Center and Samaritan Car Care Clinic customer Asia Thompson.

More information about Samaritan Car Care Clinic is available online.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

