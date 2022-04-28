Paul Brown Stadium Report, local Starbucks workers want to unionize, plus more top stories

A new report is out showing it will take $493.7 million to upgrade Paul Brown stadium and keep in it in use for the next 20 years. The Bengals and Hamilton County split the cost of the analysis, conducted by Gensler, an architecture, design and planning firm. Cincinnati Business Courier Staff Reporter and Columnist Chris Wetterich asks how confident county officials really are that the Bengals won’t need a new stadium?

Starbucks workers at 401 Vine St. in Downtown Cincinnati have been watching the unionizing efforts of Starbucks workers nationwide and now they are taking action. They petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election on April 12. The Cincinnati store is the sixth Starbucks in Ohio to move toward unionizing. News of Now Reporter Victoria Moorwood has more on their efforts.

As the Supreme Court weighs whether to weaken or dismantle Roe v. Wade activists on both sides believe it will soon be gone and that is influencing legislation. The Kentucky state legislator approved one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation this month and in Ohio a new trigger law was introduced that would penalize doctors who perform abortions if Roe were overturned. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Reporter Jessie Balmert; and Cincinnati Enquirer Investigative Reporter Dan Horn are following the implications if the Supreme Court overturns Roe.

Ohio’s massive Intel deal promises thousands of jobs. To help seal the deal, JobsOhio reached out to its regional partners and came up with a massive tract of land that met Intel's requirements. JobsOhio will also kick in $150 million to the incentive package. According to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted winning the Intel project was the validation that JobsOhio knows what it’s doing. But jobs Ohio is not without its critics and Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism Statehouse News Bureau program fellow Mary Jane Sanese looks at what its impact has been in Ohio the last decade.

