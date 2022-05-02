Cincinnati Ethics Center launches as a place to 'discuss and solve' critical issues

The University of Cincinnati launched The Cincinnati Ethics Center in January after working for more than three years on the project.

Andrew Cullison was hired as the center’s founding executive director.

“What most excited me about the position was that they didn’t want this to be a traditional academic center,” Cullison said in a news release. “They wanted it to be a center for the entire Cincinnati community, to be a space for Cincinnatians to discuss and solve the critical issues that Cincinnati faces. I’ve always thought that a good institution of higher learning ought to blur the boundaries between itself and the community.”

In April, the center hosted its first community event, called Ethics Bowl 101, to launch the National High School Ethics Bowl in Greater Cincinnati.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss The Cincinnati Ethics Center and the Ethics Bowl are The Cincinnati Ethics Center Executive Director Andrew Cullison; and three people who took part in the Ethics Bowl: Mount Healthy High School world history teacher Tyler Barrett; Mount Healthy High School counselor Nikeisha Brooks; and Mount Healthy High School junior El-Ayanna Crawford.

