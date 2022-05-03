Preservation Association's outgoing and incoming directors on what's next for Cincinnati

Whether it’s the First Lutheran Church bell tower in Over-the-Rhine or the Terrace Plaza Hotel Downtown, Cincinnati has seen some big progress and some big debate when it comes to historic preservation.

But there have been plenty of other recent efforts to preserve Greater Cincinnati's historic structures that haven't grabbed as many headlines, and the Cincinnati Preservation Association has had a hand in many of them.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the future of the organization — and of preservation in Greater Cincinnati more generally — are incoming CPA Director Beth Johnson and outgoing Director Paul Muller.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

