Cincinnati celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with array of events

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — and Greater Cincinnati is observing, with myriad events put on by organizations representing multiple local communities.

Congress first recognized an AAPI Heritage Week in 1978, and in 1992, expanded it to include the entire month of May. Since then, it's been a celebration of the numerous communities with roots in Asia and the Pacific Islands that call the U.S. home, an occasion to recognize the contributions members of those communities have made and an opportunity to raise awareness about barriers and discrimination Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders still face here.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about local events taking place during AAPI Heritage Month are Greater Cincinnati Chinese Cultural Exchange Association Founder Felicity Tao; Japan America Society of Greater Cincinnati Board President and Asianati Co-Founder Koji Sado; Asianati Co-Editor and AAPI Heritage Celebration Committee member Nikki Banzon Siababa; and The Slants Foundation founder and author Simon Tam.

Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

