Supreme Court draft on Roe reverberates, catching up with CPS' new superintendent and more top stories

The first part of Ohio's primary election is over. As the dust settles, how did the candidates for the Democratic Party's nomination for governor fare? Cincinnati Enquirer City Hall reporter Sharon Coolidge talks about what could be next for former mayor John Cranley, while USA Today Network Ohio Bureau reporter Laura Bischoff discusses former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley, who will advance to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in November.

The leaked draft of a memo outlining a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has sent shockwaves through America. We're feeling those reverberations here in Ohio and Kentucky. Laura Bischoff, McClatchy National Political Correspondent David Catanese, and WVXU City Hall reporter Becca Costello discuss reactions to the prospect of a post-Roe world.

Federal authorities allege more than 100 doctors, including some in Ohio and Kentucky, have been prescribing pain pills illegally. Cincinnati Enquirer Heroin Epidemic reporter Terry DeMio and WVXU reporter Ann Thompson have the details.

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright started her new post May 2 after five years heading up Detroit Public Schools. WVXU education reporter Cory Sharber will talk about her first day on the job.

