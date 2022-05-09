All in Together is hosting a local event to engage women in the democratic process

Since the 2018 midterm elections, more and more women, particularly women of color, have been engaging in politics and running for office. But more work needs to be done to encourage women to participate in the democratic process.

All in Together empowers voting-age women to participate fully in America’s civic and political life. They are hosting an upcoming event May 14 at Union Hall to promote civic engagement in the region and with women specifically. Speakers for the event include Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Council Member Meeka Owens and Caitlin Burke of Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss promoting women’s civic and political engagement is All in Together Founder and CEO Lauren Leader.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: