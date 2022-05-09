New report details how Hamilton Co. law enforcement handle transparency, de-escalation training and more

Police reform has been in the headlines and on activists' agenda over the past few years. But what are local law enforcement agencies already doing in terms of transparency, conflict de-escalation and other measures?

Some departments already employ the latest body camera technology, de-escalation and mental health crisis training, and other measures. But other departments do not.

A new report from the Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio surveyed law enforcement agencies in Hamilton County to find out where they stand.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss that report are Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio Center for Social Justice Director Rickell Howard Smith and the Center's Director for Policy and Data Analytics Candra Reeves.

