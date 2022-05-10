It's Bike Month! Experts answer all your bike-buying and bike-fixing questions

May is National Bike Month. And now that the weather is warmer, are you ready to ride your bicycle — but worried it might not be ready for you?

Maybe those brakes are sticking, that one gear won't shift or the wheels are slightly out of whack.

Or maybe you need a whole new bike, or you're ready to dive into biking for the first time. Whatever your questions, we’ve got what you need to start rolling.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Village Green Foundation Board Chair Nate Kemphues and volunteer MoBo bike mechanic Fraser Cunningham.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: