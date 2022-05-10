UC symposium explores non-pharmacological approaches to treating chronic pain

Chronic pain is one of the most common reasons adults seek medical care. According to 2016 National Health Interview Survey data, an estimated 20.4% of adults suffered from chronic pain. The impacts can be restrictions in mobility, anxiety and depression, and sometimes, dependence on opioids.

The University of Cincinnati Center for Integrative Health and Wellness and the UC Brain Tumor Center are taking a closer look at non-pharmacological approaches to treating chronic pain in an upcoming symposium May 14. Integrative medicine combines conventional medicine with evidence-based complementary therapies such as mindfulness approaches, acupuncture and yoga. These approaches will be explored at the symposium.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss integrative medicine and non-pharmacological approaches to treating chronic pain are UC Center for Integrative Health and Wellness Director and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Division of Integrative Medicine Department of Family and Community Medicine Professor Sian Cotton, Ph.D.; and UC Center for Integrative Health and Wellness Medical Director and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Division of Integrative Medicine Department of Family and Community Medicine Professor Mladen Golubic, MD, Ph.D.

While registration is officially closed for the May 14 event, thanks to the generosity of a sponsor, they are able to offer 25 additional tickets to the symposium. They will give these to the first 25 people who email ucihw@umail.uc.edu.

